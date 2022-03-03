Gas Reaches Market Cap of $49.39 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Gas has a total market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00011247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.67 or 0.06702409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.20 or 1.00165217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.