Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $6.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GATO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATO stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

