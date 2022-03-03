Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, an increase of 17,323.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

