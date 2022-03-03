Genesco (GCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.400-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.40-6.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $967.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.04. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.