Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 215,963 Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Tenaya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

