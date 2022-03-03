Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Matrix Service worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,800 shares of company stock worth $166,838. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

