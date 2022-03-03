Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Summit Financial Group worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

