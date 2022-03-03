Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 36,114 shares of company stock valued at $113,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Puma Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.