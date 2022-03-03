George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$155.86.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$139.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$20.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.57. George Weston has a one year low of C$96.37 and a one year high of C$150.63.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

