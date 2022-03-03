Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.33 ($108.24).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €60.75 ($68.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €77.67 and its 200 day moving average is €81.42. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €59.80 ($67.19) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($111.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

