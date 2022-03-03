GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases £6,000 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Huberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,050.45).
LON GETB opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.12. The company has a market cap of £28.71 million and a P/E ratio of -25.17. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.50).
GetBusy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.