GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases £6,000 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Huberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,050.45).

LON GETB opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.12. The company has a market cap of £28.71 million and a P/E ratio of -25.17. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.50).

GetBusy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

