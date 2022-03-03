GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.39. GH Research shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 481 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. increased their price target on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Get GH Research alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $15,740,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.