Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 3,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

