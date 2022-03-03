Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Up 10.3%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 1,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $545.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 27.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 378,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

