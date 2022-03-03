Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Up 10.3%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 1,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $545.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23.
About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Cord Blood (CO)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.