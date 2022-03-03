Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

