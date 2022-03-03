Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:GPH opened at GBX 111 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £69.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 81.86 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Global Ports (Get Rating)
See Also
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.