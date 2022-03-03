Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:GPH opened at GBX 111 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £69.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 81.86 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

