Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 650.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.