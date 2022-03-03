Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 650.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.77.
Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)
Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
