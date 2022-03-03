Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

