GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading 6% Higher

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.20. 25,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,481,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $81,213,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.