Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 736,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 488,436 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 307,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,508,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Globalstar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

