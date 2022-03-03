Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
