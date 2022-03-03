GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.03 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

