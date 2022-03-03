GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Down 12.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 146,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,641,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $426.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.