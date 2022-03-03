Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GROY. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

GROY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

