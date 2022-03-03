Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,576 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of American Vanguard worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 252,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AVD opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVD shares. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

