Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,217 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Invacare by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invacare by 19.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,347,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 218,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invacare by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Invacare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVC opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $70.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

