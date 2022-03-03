Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Athira Pharma worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 268.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 67.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 22.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHA opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

