Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 478.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,056 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Solid Biosciences worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.