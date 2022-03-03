Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 10,567 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alpha Teknova worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 145,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth $4,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 92.7% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 984.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 164,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

