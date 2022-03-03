Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $2,167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Graham by 268.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

