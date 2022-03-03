Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.