Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.05

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.05, but opened at $33.70. Green Plains shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 2,055 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $33,250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Green Plains by 27.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

