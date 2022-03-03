Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Benchmark

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37.
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.
