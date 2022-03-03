Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

Shares of GEF traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Greif has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

