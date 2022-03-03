Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 5.7%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $12.00. 19,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 891,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.40.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
