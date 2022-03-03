Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Grifols worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 61.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 83.5% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

