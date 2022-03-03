Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.52. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

