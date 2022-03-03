Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $463,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

