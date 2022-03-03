Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth $72,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 222,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.40.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

