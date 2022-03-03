Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

