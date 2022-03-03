Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $1,914,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 73.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

QS stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 9.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,331,011 shares of company stock worth $27,531,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

