Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.84. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

