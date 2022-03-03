Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 66,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $58.10 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $125.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

