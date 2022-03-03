Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,157,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,464,000 after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.33. 23,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

