Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 195,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,482,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $104.38 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

