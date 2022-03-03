Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,411 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 318,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

