Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.55 and its 200-day moving average is $359.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

