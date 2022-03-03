Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 358,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

