Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

