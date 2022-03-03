HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 8,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.